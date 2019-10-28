Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ‘revenge porn’ posts, investigation of relationship

ABOVE: Rep. Katie Hill addresses supporters in March. Photo via Hill’s Facebook page.

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), the only out bisexual in the U.S. House, is set to resign her seat amid a growing scandal that includes “revenge porn” of nude images of her posted online and an admission to having an “inappropriate” relationship with a campaign staffer.

Hill made the announcement Sunday night on her Twitter account, where she posted a formal letter dated Oct. 27 to member of Congress.