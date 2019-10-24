Two Spirit Health becomes 26 Health

ORLANDO | Two Spirit Health Services announced its new name, logo and branding during a reveal event at 1010 West in downtown Orlando Oct. 24.

The nonprofit healthcare organization will now be known as 26 Health with the tagline “Care for every letter.” The new name is a reference to the 26 letters of the alphabet and a symbol to show that all letters within the LGBTQ+ community are welcome at the healthcare facility.

“We must maintain the energy, the focus, the passion that Two Spirit Health Services has while still expanding the new brand … the new name must be memorable,” said Robert Baker-Hargrove, co-CEO and co-founder of 26 Health, about finding the new name. “You think of Two Spirit, the new name has that kind of energy, it’s unique and it’s different.”

Baker-Hargrove spoke about the design of 26 Health’s logo, pointing out how they incorporated the infinity and equal signs. He also added that purple would be added to the teal and fuchsia of the original Two Spirit color scheme.

“We are an LGBTQ health center that provides services to the community no matter what their ability to pay, regardless of your insurance status, regardless of who you are we are open, we are welcoming and if we can’t provide you the service we make a promise to you that we will find a way to get the services you need and deserve, and everyone is to be treated with respect and with the culturally competent healthcare regardless of what part of the community you identify with,” Baker-Hargrove said.

You can watch the big reveal below.