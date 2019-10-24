LoveHandlin: Health and Compassion

“Bless you!” it’s the first reaction people say when someone sneezes, wishing them good health, assuming something could be off. The origin of this widespread tradition is somewhat unknown, but the true wish behind it is clear: We want everybody to look and feel healthy.

The scientific community has contributed widely to our perception of health, which not only encompasses physical traits, but also mental qualities and spiritual realms. I firmly believe that, whatever the reason we choose to wish someone good health, it is because our natural, primal need is to be compassionate towards others, and that is a trait many can perceive as corny.

Compassion has been historically tied (sometimes strictly) to religious and spiritual traditions, but the truth is that this characteristic is intrinsic and natural, and it is not exclusive to any institution, nor any biological group. We have seen many documentaries in which we see how dogs, lions and other species come to help when one of them is hurt, and even help lick the wounds to aid in their recovery. That’s our nurturing nature right there, in plain sight.

This is the main reason I bring to your attention the topic of health and compassion, because we ALL know how good it feels to be taken care of when we’re sick or when we’re going through emotional distress. Yes, we can immediately turn to that chicken soup made by mom that suits us so well, but all in all, it is the fact that you feel someone cares for you that is the soothing pill.

I will never forget the time when a really good friend of mine had just been given the news that he was HIV-positive. He was 20 years old at the time and dealing with a breakup, a fundamentalist household that rejected his sexual orientation and his new status. He confessed to me that the first thing that came into his mind was to commit suicide, plain and simple. I am relieved to say that he did not carry out his first thought, but called me instead. I rushed to his side and we talked it through. I will never be able to fully comprehend the way he felt, but being in that position to listen helped me to be responsible for caring and learning about what my immediate circle goes through. That way I could find a way to help and not just stand idly by.

Each year, we recognize October as breast cancer awareness month. We can read the statistics of those newly diagnosed and be stunned by them, but we quickly go on with our daily chores because, you know “What else can I do?” I recently sat down with a college professor who just ended her cancer treatment for her dual diagnosis of both ovarian and breast cancer. As it is my nature to try and always keep a positive vibe, I was curious to know what was that thing she appreciated the most during this difficult time for her. She said that what she enjoyed the most was when people randomly called her inviting her to the mall, or to have frozen yogurt, or came by her house and did the laundry. For her, these times were a reminder that life continued uninterrupted, so she didn’t have to go back to her lone bed and think about the end of it all. Again, it was a magical realization for me to see that, during what appears to be a tumultuous time in the lives of those we know, the simplest things tend to be the most impactful.

Now, think about those patients that are undergoing dialysis, or with multiple sclerosis, or diabetes; just like those living with cancer, HIV or one of the many autoimmune diseases. Life has to continue and we can help life go on with less stress and more gratitude if we just make a call. Think about those who are caring for aging parents, dementia or Alzheimer’s patients or people in hospitals. Let’s not forget them, nor those who care for them like nurses, doctors and medical personnel who chose this career. We can make their lives better when we are present. For them this is more than a simple sneeze, but we can become such a blessing for all of them, just by simply showing up.

Now, it is very easy to forget about illnesses and those suffering, when we are enjoying good health, and when in this blissful state, it is not enough to just hope those in need will receive help. When we think of good health, we think of our loved ones being protected even when we are not there to protect them. Pick up the phone, show up to the hospital, help a caring friend with the dishes one afternoon or take them to the movies.

Our good health is the result of others taking the time to care for us, so we can actually bless them when they don’t feel like themselves. We are the help they are waiting for.