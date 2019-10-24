Halloween couple costume ideas for you and your pets

Every year we see romantic couples and groups of friends in their matching Halloween costumes, hitting the parties to show off. Wouldn’t we all rather couple up our costumes with our best friend in the world—our pet?

Pet costumes give you an excuse to hang out with your furry little friends on a night when all your other friends insist that you go out. Plus those outfits make your cute little pet even more adorable.

With the help of Dog Bar St. Pete and some of their pawesome patrons, we present a few ideas to get your creative juices flowing. You and your furry baby will be the talk of every clawstume pawty this Halloween.

Mini-Me’s

One way to couple up your costume with your pet is to dress them up in a smaller version of your costume, like Leslie Johnson and Monty did as pirates. Pair up as matching vampires, zombies, witches; or take the idea of a mini me literally and go as Dr. Evil and Mini Me of “Austin Powers” fame. That pair of costumes won’t cost you much, just “One. Miiiillion. Dollars!”

Bookworms

Base your costumes on one of your favorite books. This works well if you have multiple pets, like Megan First—with her puppy pals Holly (L) and Rodriguez—who took a trip to Wonderland as Alice, the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit. Perhaps you have a large pet, so you can consider dressing up as Captain Ahab from “Moby Dick” while your big furry pal can go as the great whale. If you are one of those people who lives among a cluster of cats, get some small, 19th Century dresses and doll those felines up to look like Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy from “Little Women.”

Pun & Games

Who doesn’t love a good pun or dad joke? Turn those groans from the kids into the perfect Halloween costume, like this pool shark courtesy of Stephanie Marble.

Get it? If you are not someone who wants to get elaborate with your costumes, try putting on a green T-shirt and have your buddy wear a collar with the word “ENVY” on it. If the internet has taught us anything, we all know how much your pet enjoys having a slice of bread wrapped around their face. Slip those adorable faces into slices of Wonder Bread and put gold medals around your necks to go as a pair of bread winners. Or you can keep the bread, ditch the medals for berets and go as an order of French Toast.

Dynamic duos

Since everyone knows that your pet is also your best friend, how about dressing up as some of pop culture’s best pals, like Leslie Johnson and Monty dressed up as Bert and Ernie. Get colorful costumes and pair up as Batman and Robin or Spongebob and Patrick. Maybe keep with the same species as your pet and dress up as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo or Charlie Brown and Snoopy if you have a dog; Garfield and John or Salem and Sabrina the Teenage Witch if you have a cat; or if that seems too simple, swap characters and you go as the pet and they go as your human.