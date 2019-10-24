Halloween 2019 events in Central Florida and Tampa Bay

Whether you are looking for a spooktacular family-friendly outing or scares intended for adults, we have got you covered.

We gathered LGBTQ community and friendly events throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay. We also took the liberty of listing costume contests throughout each area for those of you who are crafty and looking to earn a little cold hard cash and/or a few Halloween prizes.

All events are subject to change. Visit the provided websites for each event for more information.

Halloween Costume Contests

Central Florida:

Halloween—Orlando’s Biggest Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Parliament House, Orlando

Two nights to party and two incredible costume contests! Parliament House’s legendary Halloween parties feature the biggest cash prizes in town. Best costume on Saturday wins a cash prize of $5,000 and the best on Halloween night gets $3,000. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, visit ParliamentHouse.com.

AMOR $1,000 Halloween Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.

Stonewall Bar, Orlando

Stonewall Orlando and AMOR have a $1,000 cash prize for the best costume of the night! The night will also feature performances by Angelica Sanchez, Amanda Grimhilde and Yeisa. Doors open at 9 p.m. and show starts at midnight. For more information, visit StonewallOrlando.com.

“Nightmare on Bumby” Halloween Costume Contest

Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Southern Nights, Orlando

One, two, Southern’s coming for you! #RushThursdays at Southern Nights Orlando presents “Nightmare on Bumby” with a Halloween costume contest featuring $1,000 in cash and prizes. The night, hosted by Axel Andrews, will feature performances by Cara Cavalli, Kaija Adonis, Ivey Les Vixens and Roxxxy Andrews as well as All You Can Drink specials. No cover before 11 p.m. For more information, visit Southern Night Orlando’s Facebook page.

Tampa Bay:

4th Annual Spooky Pooch Costume Pawty

Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dog Bar, St. Petersburg

Dog Bar’s costume party for your furry friends. Dogs will be separated into small, medium and large categories to be judged in three areas: best ensemble, funniest and most creative. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each. Visit DogBarStPete.com for more information.

Twink or Treat Halloween Costume Ball

Friday, Oct. 25, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Honey Pot, Tampa

Get ready to dance and drink surrounded by props, shows and music for Honey Pot’s costume contest! Winners will receive more than $500 in cash and prizes and will be chosen by audience response, so bring friends. Search “Honey Pot” on Facebook to learn more.

Enigma’s Halloween Costume Contests

Saturday, Oct. 26; Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Enimga, St. Petersburg

Enigma doubles down! Hostess Jaeda Fuentes and a special guest hold a costume contest at 10 p.m. Oct. 26 with $500 in cash and prizes. Show Director Daphne Ferraro hosts another on Oct. 31 with $300 in cash and prizes.

Diva Show and Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Quench Lounge, Largo

Dress up for this divalicious drag show with host Juno Vibranz. Show at 10:30, contest at midnight. First place receives $100 cash and a $50 gift card, second receives $50 cash and a $25 gift card. Visit QuenchLounge.com for more information.

11th Annual Halloween Party

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Red Mesa Cantina, St. Petersburg

Come dressed to impressed and ready to party for this annual contest featuring food for days and up to $2,000 worth of prizes for the winners. Contest categories are sexy, scary, look-alike and most creative. Learn more at RedMesaCantina.com.

HallowQueens: Spooktacular Drag Competition and Festival

Sunday, Oct. 27, 7-10 p.m.

Out of the Closet, St. Petersburg

Join AIDS Healthcare Foundation as they present a family-friendly competition and festival with St Pete Pride. Six queens will compete in a Halloween-themed drag competition with a cash bar, music, local artists, costume contest and more. Visit OutOfTheCloset.com for additional details.

Halloween Night Spooktacular

Thursday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Bradley’s on 7th, Tampa

Kori Stevens leads a spooktacular show beginning at 11:30 p.m. with a costume contest at midnight. Winners will receive $750 in cash prizes; first place receives $400, second place receives $250 and third receives $100. Featuring drink specials and more, learn more at BradleysOn7th.com.

Adult Only Events

Central Florida:

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, through Nov. 2, Universal Studios, Orlando. 407-224-7840; Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com

A Petrified Forest: Deadly Destinations, through Nov. 2, A Petrified Forest, Altamonte Springs. 407-468-6600; APetrifiedForest.com

Dark Horizon, through Nov. 2, Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites, Orlando. 407-387-5437; DarkHorizonOrlando.com

Mount Dora Ghost Tours, through Nov. 2, Sunset Park, Mount Dora. 407-494-5655; MountDoraGhostTours.com

College Night Zombieland, Oct. 24, Southern Nights, Orlando. 407-412-5039; Facebook.com/SouthernNightsOrlando

Haunted Hike, Oct. 26, Lake Louisa State Park, Clermont. 352-394-3969; LLSP.org

MrMs Adrien presents The Rocky Horror Drag Show, Oct. 26 & Oct. 27, Parliament House, Orlando. 407-425-7571; ParliamentHouse.com

ShriekFest Orlando Film Festival, Nov. 2, Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, Sanford. 407-321-8111; ShriekFest.com/Orlando

Tampa Bay:

Howl-O-Scream 2019: 20 Years of Fear, Select nights through Nov. 2, Busch Gardens, Tampa. 813-884-4386; BuschGardens.com/Tampa

Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tours, through Oct. 31, Tampa Theatre, Tampa. 813-274-8981; TampaTheatre.org

Read No More: Gulfport Murder House, through Oct. 27, 54th St. S., Gulfport. 516-906-2140; WordierThanThou.com

Fright & Fetish Halloween Bash, Oct. 26, Honey Pot, Tampa. 813-247-4663; YborCityOnline.com/The-Honey-Pot

Killer Queens!, Oct. 29, City Side Lounge, Tampa. 813-350-0600; CitySideLoungeTampa.com

Awake in the Dark: An Evening of Unsettling Stories, Oct. 30, Tampa Theatre, Tampa. 813-274-8981; TampaTheatre.org

Family-Friendly Events

Central Florida:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, through Nov. 1, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World. 407-939-5277; DisneyWorld.Disney.Go.com

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular, through Oct. 27, SeaWorld, Orlando. 407-545-5550; SeaWorld.com

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins, through Oct. 31, Gatorland, Orlando. 407-855-5496; Gatorland.com

Halloween Festival of Frights, Oct. 25-26, Oviedo Center Lake Park, Oviedo. 407-971-5550; CityOfOviedo.net

Zoo Boo Bash, Oct. 26, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Sanford. 407-323-4450; CentralFloridaZoo.org

Halloween Bash, Oct. 30, Winter Park Village, Winter Park. 407-571-2700; ShopWinterParkVillage.net

Tampa Bay:

Creatures of the Night, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26, Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, Tampa. 813-935-8552; ZooTampa.org

2nd Annual MFA Zombie Thriller Dance, Oct. 24, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petesrburg. 727-896-2667; MFAStPete.org

Trunk or Treat, Oct. 25, Allendale United Methodist Church, St. Petersburg. 727-527-6694; AllendaleUMC.org

8th Annual Fantasma Fest / Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 26, Centro Ybor, Tampa. 813-739-4815; Facebook.com/FantasmaFest

Free Screening: “Corpse Bride,” Oct. 26, Water Works Park, Tampa. 813-274-8615; TampaTheatre.org

Movie on the Lawn: “Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 28, Armature Works, Tampa. 813-250-3725; ArmatureWorks.com

Imperial Symphony Orchestra: Spooky Symphony, Oct. 29, RP Funding Center, Lakeland. 863-834-8100; RPFundingCenter.com

Spooky Empire 2019, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa. 954-258-7852, SpookyEmpire.com

Halloween in Old Northeast, Oct. 31, Old North East, St. Petersburg. 727-269-5521; HONNA.org