Central Florida, Tampa Bay run amuck, amuck, amuck for Halloween!

Get in, boo-ser—we’re going haunting! It’s time for Watermark’s third annual Halloween issue to grab its broom and take fright.

Halloween was love at first bite for many members of Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ communities. The hallowed holiday is a celebration of self-expression, one that has long allowed individuals of any gender identity or sexual orientation to openly live their truth—or someone else’s, all while donning our very best in spooky and spectacularly gay apparel.

That’s why Watermark has summoned a list of the most exciting tricks and treats throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay this year. Below are links to all of the spooktacular fun to be had this terrifying season. We detail the best in Halloween costume contests, spooktacular evenings and family-friendly fun for you and all of your ghoul friends.

Tampa Bay fan favorite entertainers Daphne Ferraro, Chi Chi Lalique and Kathryn Nevets (three bewitching scream queens pictured above) share the secrets of their traveling Sanderson sisterhood. Central Florida artist Nick Smith and Tampa Bay performer Matthew McGee, two horror aficionados, subsequently creep it real at the cinema. They revisit Halloween flicks of old to let us know how they hold up today.

We also present some fab-boo-lous recipes from Central Florida judicial candidate Barbara Leach and Watermark publisher Rick Claggett, then share costume ideas for you and your furry friends with the help of Dog Bar St. Pete.

Watermark knows that ghouls just want to have fun, so go run amuk, amuk, amuk and have a Happy Halloween!

Sister Act: Enchanting entertainers Daphne Ferraro, Chi Chi Lalique and Kathryn Nevets put a spell on Tampa Bay

Clack Attack: Halloween flicks revisited by Centeral Florida’s Nick Smith and Tampa Bay’s Matthew McGee

Bone Appatit!: Delicious Halloween treats by Florida judicial candidate Barbara Leach and Watermark publisher Rick Claggett

Pet Symmetry: Couple costume ideas for you and your pets

Events: Halloween costume contests, adult only parties and family-friendly fare throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay