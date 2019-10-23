LGBTQ healthcare discussion coming to UCF Downtown

ABOVE: One Orlando Alliance logo (from Facebook)

ORLANDO | One Orlando Alliance will be coming to the University of Central Florida’s Downtown campus in November to host a panel discussion on the challenges members of the LGBTQ community face when receiving healthcare.

The discussion will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:45 p.m. at UCF Downtown’s Communication and Media Building.

One Orlando Alliance is a group of 36 organizations dedicated to helping the local LGBTQ community. Member organizations include the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Peer Support Space, Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, Zebra Coalition, Watermark and more.

One Orlando Alliance members will be be tabling at the event’s Resource Fair. The purpose of the fair is to inform attendees of the mental health, physical health and LGBTQ resources that are available to them around the Orlando area.

After the fair, there will be a panel discussion with representatives from various One Orlando Alliance organizations and a Q&A session.

Peer Support Space Executive Director and Co-Founder Yasmin Flasterstein said the alliance does a variety of community discussions on topics important to the LGBTQ community. They decided on healthcare this time because a lot of LGBTQ people have trouble receiving “culturally competent” care.

“A lot of LGBT individuals lack access to healthcare that affirms who they are,” Flasterstein says. “We’re just inviting in the community so we can all come together to open our ears to listen to one another and work together not only to provide space for people to bring up problems, but solutions as well.”

To register for the free event, click here. For questions, email the volunteer coordinator at volunteer@oneorlandoalliance.org.