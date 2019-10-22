PHOTOS: Tampa’s heroes, villains descend on 43rd annual All Hallows Ball

TAMPA | The good, the bad and sometimes scantily clad crowded into the Bryan Glazer Family JCC for the 43rd annual All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball Oct. 19, honoring or completely ignoring this year’s “Villains & Heroes” theme.

The party is billed as one of Tampa’s longest-standing traditions. It returned to the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa for the second year to offer attendees over 20,000 sq. ft. to meet, mingle, dance and drink.

Watermark was on hand to celebrate Halloween 2019—check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Russ Martin.