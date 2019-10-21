Drama about trans woman among films honored at Student Academy Awards

(Screenshot from YouTube)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) | “Miller & Son,” a drama about a transgender woman mechanic living in rural America written and directed by Asher Jelinsky, joined an animated film about Grendel and a documentary about a girl finding her birth parents in China among the gold medal winners at the Student Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 46th edition of the event in Beverly Hills Oct. 17. The awards spotlight emerging student filmmaking talent. Notable past winners include Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Trey Parker, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis.

The 16 winners are also all eligible to compete for Oscars in the animated short, live action short and documentary short categories next year.

Presenters included “The Lego Movie” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube Oct. 17.

The full list of winners, listed alphabetically by film title, are below.

Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)

Georden West, “Patron Saint,” Emerson College

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Aviv Mano, “Game Changer,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Kalee McCollaum, “Grendel,” Brigham Young University

Emre Okten, “Two,” University of Southern California

Animation (International Film Schools)

Daria Kashcheeva, “Daughter,” Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts, Prague (Czech Republic)

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Eva Rendle, “All That Remains,” University of California, Berkeley

Princess Garrett, “Sankofa,” Villanova University

Abby Lieberman and Joshua Lucas, “Something to Say,” Columbia University

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Yifan Sun, “Family,” The Polish National Film, Television and Theatre School, Lodz (Poland)

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Asher Jelinsky, “Miller & Son,” American Film Institute

Hao Zheng, “The Chef,” American Film Institute

Omer Ben-Shachar, “Tree #3,” American Film Institute

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Zoel Aeschbacher, “Bonobo,” Ecole Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne (ECAL) (Switzerland)

Rikke Gregersen, “Dog Eat Dog,” Westerdals Kristiania University College (Norway)

Charlie Manton, “November 1st,” National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)

For more information, visit Oscar.org.