City of Orlando recognizes October as LGBTQ+ History Month

ABOVE: Proclamation reading at City Hall in Orlando Oct. 21. (Photo courtesy the City of Orlando)

ORLANDO | Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Orlando City Council recognized October as LGBTQ+ History Month in the City of Orlando at City Hall Oct. 21.

“Orlando is a city for everyone! This is one of the many ways we continue to build a community that values equality and inclusion,” said Felipe Sousa Matos Rodriguez, the City of Orlando’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Senior Specialist for the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Council members, city officials and LGBTQ community leaders watched on as Dyer read the city proclamation.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, October is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer+ History Month across the United States; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ History Month was created in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, a high school history teacher in Missouri; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ History Month celebrates this community’s struggles against discrimination and the history of heroism of those who fought for civil rights; and

WHEREAS, Orlando has one of the largest populations of LGBTQ+ individuals in the United States; and

WHEREAS, the LGBTQ+ community has come together in an unprecedented way with the rest of Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse tragedy; and

WHEREAS, the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of the social and economic fabric of the City of Orlando; and

WHEREAS, the City of Orlando is committed to inclusion and it recognizes the need for full legal and social equality of LGBTQ+ residents; and

WHEREAS, the City of Orlando appreciates and recognizes the importance of LGBTQ+ History Month as an effective means of educating and calling to action its residents to work together to promote equal protection of all city residents and staff, regardless of sexual orientation, gender expression or gender identity; and

WHEREAS, the City of Orlando is proud to be an inclusive city for everyone, regardless of gender, race, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression;

NOW, THEREFORE, WE, Buddy Dyer, Mayor of the City of Orlando, and Patty Sheehan, District 4 City Commissioner, hereby do proclaim October 2019 as “LGBTQ+ History Month”

October is not only recognized annually as LGBTQ+ History Month, but is also the time of year when we celebrate National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) as well as several LGBTQ Pride parades and festivals including Come Out With Pride here in Orlando.