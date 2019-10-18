Who were the Most Remarkable People of 2019?

Toward the end of each year, Watermark highlights local, unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show with action just how remarkable they are.

We want our readers to help decide who deserves recognition for their inspiration, contribution or achievement in the 2019 calendar year. In honor of the year, we are looking for the 19 Most Remarkable People of 2019 from Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Submit your nominations and a brief explanation as to why you chose them in the comments below, or email Central Florida Bureau Chief Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com or Tampa Bay Bureau Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com.

Nominations are due by Nov. 8, and please remember we will only consider local members of our community for this recognition.

Check out previous year’s Most Remarkable People at the links below.

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014