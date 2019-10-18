Watermark Giveaway: Tickets for Gus Dapperton in Tampa on Halloween

Recording artist Gus Dapperton, who released his first full length album “Where Polly People Go to Read” earlier this year, will spend Halloween in Tampa—and Watermark has your opportunity to join him!

The album followed the release of “In Passing: 001,” the artist’s EP benefiting LGBTQ youth. Dapperton’s music is a blend of R&B, indie and pop, which he’ll showcase during “The Polly People US Tour” Oct. 31 at The Orpheum in Tampa beginning at 7 p.m.

The video for Dapperton’s “Coax & Botany” can be seen below:

To win two tickets to Dapperton’s concert, comment below and tell us why you want to spend Halloween with him. A winner will be chosen Oct. 25 at noon. Good luck!

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Orpheum is located at 1915 E. 7th Ave. in Tampa and the concert is 18+ or under 18 with a guardian. Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at Watermark’s St. Petersburg office located at 401 33rd St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Any food and/or beverages require separate purchase(s.)