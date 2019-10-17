Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Tish Dhumrongyud and Natassia Wekarski

“I was feeling lucky that day and drove to Tampa to play some poker. Little did I know, I hit a jackpot and found the love of my life,” says Tish Dhumrongyud.

Tish and her wife Natassia Wekarski had met at Southern Nights Orlando in 2014, then reconnected at the Hard Rock Casino on Feb. 13.

“The very first thing I noticed about her was her presence,” Natassia says. “There was something about her that struck me; it was more than just physical actually. I don’t know how to put it, but I just could tell she was a kind hearted person before any words were exchanged between the two of us.”

When destiny brought the two of them back together earlier this year that is when they both realized they were meant to be together.

“We picked up exactly where we left off. She was my ‘one that got away’ and I secretly never completely got over her,” says Tish. “Life makes more sense now.”

The couple got engaged on April 13 during a visit to St. Augustine in a McDonald’s drive-thru after a Kane Brown concert.

For Natassia it was Tish’s attitude and way of being that made her fall in love.

“There is nothing that can outshine her beautiful and pure heart,” she says. “I adore how thoughtful and considerate she is in all she does.”

Tish was also taken in by Natassia’s attitude and presence.

“What I love the most about her is how considerate, compassionate and empathetic she is towards every person she comes in contact with,” Tish says. “She remembers everyone’s birthday!”

The couple decided to plan two ceremonies—one in Orlando and one in Thailand. They got married at the Parliament House on May 9 and danced their first dance to Eric Benet and Tamia’s “Spend My Life with You.”

“Aside from marrying my best friend, I would have to say I am extremely grateful that we were able to commemorate our special days with our dear parents and friends,” says Natassia.

The couple’s second wedding took place at Monk Hospital in Bangkok on Sept. 4. The ceremony included a special prayer by monks and the couple danced to Palmy’s “Sorn Klin.”

“Apart from being able to have both of our parents attend our ceremonies, having a prayer done for us by monks was very special to me,” Natassia says.

With the help of friends and family the couple was able to plan and enjoy both of their ceremonies.

“We were very lucky in that we had such wonderful friends and family to help pull of two beautiful ceremonies,” says Natassia. “For those planning their wedding on their own or with the help of others, I would say to just go with the flow and not stress out. Everything will always work itself out in the end.”

Now the couple is looking forward to the journey ahead as they join their lives.

Tish sees both going on “many adventures, traveling and making new memories and making up for lost time.

“She is my best friend. My ride or die, my soulmate. I love many things about her,” Tish says.

Wedding date: Orlando – May 9, Thailand – Sept. 4

Officiant: Dan Schwab

Venue: Orlando – Parliament House, Thailand – Monk Hospital in Bangkok

Event Planner: Talise Johnson

Colors: Purple

Wedding Song / Artist: Orlando – “Spend my Life with You” by Eric Benet & Tamia, Thailand – “Sorn Klin” by Pakmy

Caterer: Parliament House

Florist: Lee Forrest

Cake Flavors: Raspberry