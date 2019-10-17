Issue 26.21: President Pete?

Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks historic campaign for LGBTQ History Month, Watermark’s annual look at all things Halloween in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.21 // October 17-October 30, 2019

On the Cover | Page 25

President Pete?: Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks historic campaign for LGBTQ History Month. Photograph courtesy Pete for America; Design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

For the Kids | Page 9

LGBTQ youth connect at the Orlando Youth Empowerment Summit.

Legal Loss | Page 13

A federal judge strikes down Tampa’s conversion therapy ban.

Danse Macabre | Page 37

Orlando Ballet haunts the Dr. Phillips Center with the return of “Vampire’s Ball.”

The Last Page | Page 54

Get to know Central Florida activist and Embellish FX co-owner Ben Johansen.

