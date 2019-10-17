GLAAD partners with UN on Spirit Day campaign

GLAAD has partnered with the U.N. to fight bullying based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and its Free and Equal campaign worked with GLAAD to create a “Purple the World” video that is available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, Russian and Portuguese. The video debuted on Wednesday, a day before GLAAD’s Spirit Day that has taken place on the third Thursday of October since 2010.

The Free and Equal campaign has also created a Spirit Day tab on its website.

“The U.N. Human Rights office is proud to stand up for the human rights of young LGBTI people on Spirit Day — and every day,” said Veronica Birga, chief of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Women’s Human Rights and Gender Section.

“No child should be bullied for who they are or whom they love,” added Birga, who also runs the Free and Equal campaign that seeks to increase support for LGBTI rights around the world. “We all have more power than we think to stop bullying and to build societies where all young people, in all their diversity, can grow and thrive. Together we can stop hatefulness and embrace freedom, dignity and equality.”

Ricky Martin and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly are among those who have supported the Free and Equal campaign that began in 2013.

“We are so honored to be partnering with U.N. Free and Equal this year to take the fight against anti-LGBTI bullying to a global level,” said GLAD President Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release. “By using its platform to call on leaders and governments to address the issue of bullying on Spirit Day, U.N. Free and Equal plays a crucial role in amplifying the message that we will continue to fight for a world where LGBTI youth are fully safe and accepted.”