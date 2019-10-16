Waitress refuses to serve couple over transgender comments

ABOVE: Brittany Rossio-Spencer, screenshot via TMJ4 News.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) | A Fond du Lac woman says she was fired from a restaurant for refusing to serve a couple who were making disparaging comments about a transgender woman sitting at the bar.

Brittany Rossio-Spencer worked as a server at Fat Joe’s Bar & Grill in Fond du Lac. Spencer says she went to her manager last Saturday night to ask if someone else could serve the couple because she felt that ignoring their hateful comments was just as bad as saying disparaging things.

WTMJ-TV says Spencer was told to do her job or go home. She chose to leave.

Tad Wallender is one of the owners. He says his servers have a duty to serve all customers and not discriminate against anyone. Spencer posted the incident on Facebook and was told she was fired:

I WAS FIRED FROM MY JOB BECAUSE I REFUSED TO WAIT ON A TABLE WHO WERE MAKING TRANSPHOBIC REMARKS ABOUT GUESTS AT ANOTHER… Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Sunday, October 13, 2019

The number of people who are members of the LGBTQ community who have reached out to me and thank me for standing up for… Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Sunday, October 13, 2019

What everyone seems to be forgetting is, I don’t care that I got fired. That’s not the issue. I’m not upset about being… Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Monday, October 14, 2019