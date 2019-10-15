PHOTOS: Come Out With Pride celebrates 15th annual festival and parade in Orlando

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride (COWP) brought rainbows and all to the Pride festival in Lake Eola Park and The Most Colorful Parade in the streets of downtown Orlando for the 15th annual celebration Oct. 12.

Thousands and thousands of attendees poured into the Lake Eola area waving flags, collecting beads and having a gay ol’ time! COWP’s 2019 celebration was also the most sustainable, not only in the history of pride, but ever at lake Eola.

We could tell you about all the fun had during Pride, but we would rather show you. Check out all the photos from COWP’s 2019 festival and parade below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.