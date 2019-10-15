Asexual communities get ready for Ace Week 2019

ABOVE: The asexual pride flag. (from Wikimedia Commons)

Asexuals around the world are preparing to celebrate the ninth annual Ace Week, spanning from Oct. 20-26.

As the A in LGBTQIA+, many people on the asexual and/or aromantic spectrum — people who feel little to no sexual and/or romantic attraction — felt overlooked in many LGBTQ+ spaces, prompting the creation of Ace Week in 2010.

“Though we have much to celebrate, the fight for visibility and acceptance is still ongoing,”Ace Week organizers wrote on their website. “Ace identities are often overlooked or misunderstood, and many aces still grow up not realizing that asexuality is an option.”

The main goal of Ace Week is to increase visibility and education on ace identities through both social media and local community events.

The Ace Week website features a map of all local ace organizations that will be holding events. For those in communities without these kinds of organizations, they provide resources such as handouts, books, posters and presentations to create their own events and they post stories about ace organizations across the country.

To learn more, sign up for Ace Week updates here.