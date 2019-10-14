Tampa couple’s ‘Captain Marvel’ proposal goes viral

TAMPA | Tampa’s John Chambrone and fiance Richard Owen went viral Oct. 12 after getting engaged during an ACE Comic Con photo op in Illinois with “Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson.

Chambrone, a longtime comic book fan, is the president of Bear Soup Tampa and entertainment chair for Tampa Pride. He and Owen, a CNA who will begin nursing school in the spring, met in May and saw Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” on their first official date.

“Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED,” Larson shared after their engagement Oct. 13. “Much love to the happy couple!!!!”

Chambrone celebrated the news via social media. “So, most of you may know that I was popping the question today to my beloved Richard Owen and it could not have gone better! Brie Larson was amazing!” he wrote. “He said yes and we both put the ring on his finger. As we were walking away, Richard said he saw her tear up a bit.

“We are both so happy that we have been crying on and off all night,” he continued. “I never in my life thought I would be this much in love with anyone, let alone want to marry them, but he truly is an amazing guy who shows me daily how much he loves me and I am crazy about him too.” Read more:

Ahead of the photo op, Chambrone wrote a letter to Larson to explain his “ambush” and love for Captain Marvel. “The crazy thing about photo ops is they go by so quickly,” he shared. “I really wanted Brie Larson to know the reason why I chose to ‘ambush’ her with the proposal to Richard Owen so wrote her a letter a couple of months ago to hand to her.”

The text of his letter can be read below:

“It was amazing,” Chambrone tells Watermark. “I can’t believe how this is blowing up! I just wanted to share my special moment with our favorite superhero and now the world is embracing us!!”