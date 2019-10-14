‘Saturday Night Live’ lampoons CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” satirized CNN’s LGBT forum for Democratic presidential candidates Thursday in the comedy show’s opening sketch over the weekend.

Cast members Chris Redd impersonated Cory Booker, Colin Jost played Pete Buttigieg, Kate McKinnon impersonated Elizabeth Warren and Alex Moffat played Anderson Cooper. Guest host Lin-Manuel Miranda impersonated Julian Castro and special guest Woody Harrelson played Joseph Biden.

Also making a special appearance was gay actor Billy Porter, who introduced each of the candidates at the faux-forum with over the top theatrics.

Jost, as Buttigieg, raised a question about why he isn’t further ahead in the election — an inquiry many of his supporters may also have in mind.

“Why am.I not winning this?” he asks. “I’m a veteran, I’m under the legal retirement age, and when I talk, it makes sense. Is something wrong with me?”

Moffat responds as Cooper: “No. You’re a great guy. Just like as a friend, not for president.”

McKinnon, a lesbian, delivered a highly emerged performance as Warren, lifting her wig at the end to reveal a hidden array of red petals underneath.

“If someone doesn’t want to serve gay people at their small business, I bet that’s not the only thing that’s small,” McKinnon jokes.

It was not the only time over the course of week “SNL” intersected with the LGBT movement. During the oral arguments Tuesday before the Supreme Court on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act is LGBT-inclusive, attorney Pamela Karlan brought up the androgynous “SNL” character “Pat” in response to an inquiry from U.S. Associate Samuel Alito.

Watch here: