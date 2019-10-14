Gay man in Rwanda notes ‘intense pressure’ after coming out

By : wire report
October 14, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Albert Nabonibo. Screenshot via YouTube.

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) | A Rwandan gospel singer who recently came out as gay says he has quit his day job as an accountant after “intense pressure” from colleagues.

Albert Nabonibo says he felt alienated and no longer a part of the beverages company that employed him in the capital, Kigali.

He says that after he came out in August some of his managers said they should not employ gay people “because the company will not do well.”

The company’s human resources manager, Rosine Humure, denies that Nabonibo was forced out, saying he voluntarily resigned last month.

Nabonibo also says he has been evicted by his landlord, underscoring the risks faced by gays in a region where homosexuality is widely despised.

Same-sex marriage is banned in Rwanda.

Share this story:

Avatar

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Rwandan gospel singer comes out as gay, to country’s shock
Macklemore wades into Australia’s same-sex marriage debate
U2 celebrates marriage equality in Ireland at Arizona concert