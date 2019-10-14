Fake Trump shooting video shown at his Miami resort

ABOVE: A screenshot of the Trump video. (from Twitter)

A fake video of President Donald Trump shooting and stabbing various news outlets, movements, celebrities and politicians he dislikes was played at a pro-Trump conference.

The video was a parody of a scene from the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” with Trump’s face superimposed over the main character as he massacres people inside the “Church of Fake News.” In the video, Trump kills news outlets such as NPR and CNN, movements like Black Lives Matter, politicians like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and John McCain and LGBTQ celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell and Kathy Griffin.

The video was played at a three-day conference held by pro-Trump group American Priority at Trump’s National Doral Miami.

Though Donald Trump Jr., Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ron DeSantis were all supposed to speak at the conference, the New York Times reported that none of them ⁠— nor the president himself ⁠— were aware of the video’s existence, with White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeting that Trump condemns the video.

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many people urging Trump to formally condemn the video.

Waiting for Donald Trump to condemn the video of him committing mass murder that was shown at his resort to his supporters, and to apologize to the families of those targeted. #trumpvideo https://t.co/U4M2ukY5sE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 14, 2019

According to the New York Times, Alex Phillips, the organizer of the event, said that the video was played at the conference’s “meme exhibit” and that he denounces it and will be looking into how it got to be shown at the event.

“This video was not approved, seen, or sanctioned by the #AMPFest2019 organizers,” Phillips wrote in a statement. “#AMPFest2019 always has and always will condemn political violence.”