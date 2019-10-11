Victory Institute to honor former Peru congressman, NC representative at DC conference

ABOVE: Former Peruvian Congressman Alberto de Belaunde will be honored by the LGBTQ Victory Institute at its annual conference in D.C. next month. (Photo via Facebook)

The LGBTQ Victory Institute on Wednesday announced it will honor former Peruvian Congressman Alberto de Belaunde and North Carolina state Rep. Deb Butler next month in D.C.

De Belaunde and Butler will receive the 2019 Tammy Baldwin Breakthrough Award at the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference on Nov. 15. The Victory Institute in a press release said the two lawmakers received the most votes among the nearly 30,000 that were cast.

De Belaunde, who is openly gay, resigned late last month after Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra disolved the South American country’s Congress. Butler, who is the North Carolina House Democratic Whip, is one of four openly LGBT members of the state’s General Assembly.

“Thank you everyone for your support,” tweeted De Belaunde on Oct. 9. “This recognition excites me and makes me very happy. Lets keep working together — from where we are — for more fair and free societies.”