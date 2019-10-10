Harris pledges to create White House advocate for LGBTQ affairs

ABOVE: Sen. Kamala Harris, photo via Harris’ Facebook page.

Kamala Harris pledged on Thursday plans to designate a White House chief advocate for LGBT affairs should be elected in the 2020 election.

Harris made the commitment as part a comprehensive plan for LGBT rights, which was unveiled on the same day she’s set to participate in an HRC/CNN presidential candidate forum on LGBT issues.

“Every LGBTQ person in America should grow up knowing they can not only get married but also live, work, go to school, access affordable health care, and be supported, embraced, safe and celebrated,” Harris said. “When I’m president, change will start from the top. We will lift people up through inclusion and put in place policies that create opportunity and ensure representation at the highest levels of government.”

Other aspects of her comprehensive plan including reversing the transgender military ban, requiring all private and public insurers to cover PrEP and establishing a transgender fellowship to help lift up promising young leaders within the transgender community.

Harris makes the plan public shortly after Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg made their comprehensive plans for LGBT rights public on the same day. Beto O’Rourke made a detailed plan available earlier this year.

Not found in Harris’ plan is any mention of the case before the U.S. Supreme Court that will determine whether anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination, thus prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Read Harris’ plan here.