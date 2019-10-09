Patty Sheehan re-elected for sixth term to Orlando City Council after opponent withdraws

ABOVE: Commissioner Patty Sheehan. (from her Facebook page)

ORLANDO | Patty Sheehan was re-elected for her sixth term as Orlando City Commissioner for District 4 after her opponent dropped out of the race.

Sheehan is the first openly gay elected official in Central Florida, first being elected to the Orlando City Council in 2000.

Her opponent Corey DeVogel filed the paperwork to withdraw Oct. 8. DeVogel told the Orlando Sentinel he did not realize how big of a task campaigning by himself was and that he was not able to balance campaigning and other responsibilities in life.

“So my opponent withdrew his candidacy after qualifying,” Sheehan wrote on her Facebook page. “That means I am re-elected without opposition. You can take the Patty signs down. Thanks from the bottom of my heart! I am going to get some sleep after tonight’s neighborhood meeting. I love you, Orlando!”

Sheehan plans to donate the approximately $60,000 she has raised for her campaign to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, the Zebra Coalition and Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer foundation.

She has been recognized for her achievements with awards from many organizations over her first five terms, including from The LGBT+ Center, Girl Scouts Citrus Council, Hope & Help Center of Central Florida and more. Her past projects involve restoring Lake Eola Park, assisting in the creation of the Orlando Youth Empowerment Summit and founding Wheels for Kids, which has provided over 1,000 bicycles to children in need.