PHOTOS: The Center Orlando premieres first of four Stonewall National Museum exhibits

ORLANDO | The Stonewall National Museum and Archives has arrived at The LGBT+ Center in Orlando with its traveling exhibition.

The first exhibit, “50 Years: The Stonewall Uprising,” is on display for the public at The Center until Dec. 31.

A new exhibit will be featured every three months with “The Harlem Renaissance: As Gay As It Was Black” on display from Jan. 1-March 31, “Days Without Sunshine: Anita Bryant’s Anti-Gay Crusade” displayed April 1-June 30 and “Transcending Gender: Bodies & Lives” displayed July 1-Sept. 30.

The exhibition is open to the public during the LGBT+ Center’s Orlando regular operating hours.

Photos by Danny Garcia.