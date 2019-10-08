PHOTOS: Come Out With Pride kicks off its 2019 week of events with Drag Race 5K

By : Jeremy Williams
October 8, 2019
Comments: 0

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride kicked off its week-long Pride celebration with the second annual Drag Race 5K at Lake Baldwin’s Harbor Park in Orlando Oct. 6.

The participants lined up to walk, run and sashay their way around lake Baldwin after starting the festivities off with a good old pep rally.

The Drag Race 5K was in partnership with Zebra Coalition and presented by Two Spirit Health Services.

Check out all the photos from the COWP event below and see what else is planned this week by reading through the official COWP guide.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.

Share this story:

Avatar

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

PHOTOS: COWP’s Most Colorful Parade brings pride, pageantry and politics to Lake Eola
PHOTOS: Pride starts the day off with the wedding of Debo Ofsowitz and Milena Jacobina
PHOTOS: Through rain and shine, runners took to Baldwin Park for COWP’s Drag Race 5K