PHOTOS: Come OUT St. Pete celebrates annual festival, parade

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete (COSP) celebrated its third annual festival and second annual parade in the Grand Central District on Oct. 5.

The festivities began simultaneously at 11 a.m., welcoming more than 20 parade entries flanked by proud participants enjoying 100 vendors. The route began at 20th St. and moved west on Central Ave to 30th.

Marchers unfurled a custom rainbow flag along the route which ran an entire city block. The parade also highlighted Miss COSP Victoria Michaels and for the first time, featured three grand marshals. Watermark came out to help celebrate all things COSP 2019. You can read about this year’s Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 events here and check out our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Russ Martin, Ryan Williams-Jent.