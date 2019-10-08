Issue: 26.20: Planet Pride

Come Out With Pride goes eco-friendly for 2019 festival and parade at Lake Eola, LGBA marches into Orlando for annual conference, Come OUT St. Pete returns for third outing, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.20 // October 3 – October 16, 2019

On the Cover | Page 27

Planet Pride: Come Out With Pride goes eco-friendly for 2019 festival and parade at Lake Eola. Photography by Dylan Todd.

City Elections | Page 8

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan runs for sixth term against new-to-politics Corey DeVogel.

Celebration Central | Page 12

Come OUT St. Pete returns for its third year, adding grand marshals to its parade.

Citywide Equality | Page 16

Fort Lauderdale enacts HRO and bans conversion therapy against LGBTQ youth.

A Shining Example | Page 43

LGBTQ youth lead Come OUT St. Pete project for SHINE Mural Festival.

Last Page | Page 62

We highlight exceptional LGBTQ community member Jimmy Biascan.

