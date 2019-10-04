The Last Page: Jimmy Biascan

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay. Here, we check in with graphic designer and creative director Jimmy (not James, it’s Jimmy on his birth certificate) Biascan from Tampa Bay.

Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Age: 36

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Identifies As: Gay, Queer

Pronouns: He/Him, They/Them

Out Year: 2001, at 18

Profession: Graphic Design and Creative Direction

Professional role model: Not any one person. I most admire and respect teachers.

Title of your autobiography: “Not You, Yet One of Us”

Hobbies: Cooking, entertaining friends, exploring St. Pete, pool volleyball, being a positive catalyst

How long have you lived in Tampa Bay?

Almost 6.5 years. Ironically, I arrived on St Pete Pride Parade Saturday—June 29th, 2013.

What community groups and organizations do you belong to?

I volunteered for about two years as the Head of Graphics for Project No Labels. I’m proud to say it was before, during and after we were recognized as St Pete Pride’s 2017 Organizational Grand Marshal. I also co-chaired on the board of directors and organizing committee for Come OUT St. Pete 2018. It was an interesting experience as I’d never co-chaired, let alone sat, on a board. I learned a lot, one thing being that there are a lot of respectable people in our community that I still have a lot to learn from.

Over the past two and a half years it has also been my honor to grow amidst and along with Metro Inclusive Health, the non-profit organization that has been servicing Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ community for the past 26 years. As their Graphics & Production Specialist, I’ve enjoyed working with every level of the organization to supply visual communication that speaks to demographics ranging from local community members in need of support from over 100 programs and services to federal agencies potentially providing much needed grant funds.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

I’m the creator and admin of a successful Facebook group and LGBTQ+ community resource, St. Pete Q&A (formerly known as Saint Pete Boys.) While it is a question and answer page, the Q&A also stands for Queers & Allies. It’s designed for members of our community to openly seek help and guidance, share knowledge and support, and make event and plans.

What’s it like running the page?

It’s a mixed experience that definitely gives me a sense of pride. I’m proud of all the members that do what they can to help one another, and of myself for (I believe) providing its safe and tolerant space. Inversely, it can be taxing, but I’m glad to say I experience that least of it. Our community embraces the rainbow because we are all as diverse as all of the colors in it. Needless to say, some members are more colorful than others. Sometimes I have to step in and moderate interactions between heated individuals, but I believe I’ve succeeded in crafting a set of rules members seem to appreciate and abide by (for the most part.)

It has given me invaluable life experience and helped me hone my inner realist. It is more than just about me; it’s about being of service to my community and helping us all grow. Allowing myself to pause, consider other points of view and attempting to react in an unbiased and fair manner is very humbling.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

Being in the graphics business and living in the marketing world, I love seeing all of the different ads our local LGBTQ+ community has the opportunity of placing to advertise their proud products and sensational services. I also admittedly pride myself in seeing the ads I have been submitting for Metro over the past couple of years. They won me an award last year—an AdPOP (Pride in Online and Print: LGBT Regional Media Advertising) from the National LGBT Media Association.

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

There are too many to pick one. We are so lucky to have so many outstanding organizations and people behind them that help move our LGBTQ+ community forward. From those that throw the largest Pride in Florida, to those that acknowledge and support the importance of National Coming OUT Day, to those that bind our extensive Tampa Bay area LGBTQ+ professional network, to those that celebrate creative arts with an LGBTQ+ film festival, to those that belong to an inclusive bowling league or euchre club.

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

There are just too many ways to celebrate our love and culture to count, and there is something for everyone! It’s truly amazing. I’m also grateful that my local LGBTQ+ community provided me with my loving boyfriend, Kurt.

What would you like to see improved in the local LGBTQ community?

I’d like to see more intergenerational events and people participating in them. There is an immeasurable amount of knowledge and insight we can provide each other by lessening our community’s focus on age to appreciate the other forms of intersectionality we share.

What advice would you give your younger self?

I don’t know that I would advise my younger self. The important lessons in life can really only truly be learned by surviving the experience of them firsthand. We must appreciate all of the bad things. Without them, all of the good things would be mundane.