Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Rachel and Margaret Covello

“She offered to buy me a drink and Tito’s Vodka has forever changed our life journey,” says Rachel Covello.

Rachel was looking for a fresh start when she met Margaret Covello at Punky’s Bar. The two had connected on Facebook a few months prior and had even gone through their first argument, about politics.

“We laugh about it now,” says Rachel. “She was at the bar and I was attempting to order a drink. I was in a transition place in my life and looking to unwind and start fresh. She derailed that plan!”

It was Rachel’s “tenacity and ability to hold debate regarding what she believes in” that caught Margaret’s attention. In person it was “her striking appearance and charm” that won Margaret over.

Rachel was just getting out of a long-term relationship when they met, but that did not stop her noticing Margaret when they met face-to-face.

“She’s hot!!” says Rachel. “Those muscles rival any gay man’s and her smile is contagious. I saw her in torn jeans and a Harley Davidson shirt. She was suave and took control. I loved that. She has a tough and seemingly unapproachable exterior, but as soon as she smiles, her demeanor changes.”

Both brides agree that it was their authenticity that they fell in love with.

“She’s 100% authentic and a hard worker,” says Rachel.

Margaret proposed to Rachel at the SandBar Restaurant in Anna Marie Island at sunset. Although the brides first intended to have a big wedding on the second anniversary of the day they met, in the end they decided to go a little smaller.

The intimate wedding instead took place on July 7 at 7 p.m., “since the number 7 had been a consistent theme in our relationship.”

“We met on December 7, 2017 and we lived exactly seven miles from one another at the time,” says Rachel. Rachel and Margaret decided to make the wedding about the two of them and not about “impressing family or friends.”

“I’ve been married three times. I’ve done the big, the small and the elopement,” says Rachel. “ELOPE! Make the ceremony about you. You’ll never regret it. If you feel like having something with close family and friends, go for it, but make sure every detail is about the wedding couple, not about pleasing or impressing others.”

The couple got married at the beautiful Don CeSar overlooking the beach. After the wedding, the brides celebrated with a dinner at the Maritana Grille.

“In Florida, a beach wedding is the way to go. The Don CeSar made for a beautiful backdrop and dinner at the Maritana Grille afterward was incredible,” says the couple.

Both Margaret and Rachel are looking forward to their future together with their pets and maybe adopting a few more rescue animals in the future.

Engagement date: June 7, 2018

Wedding Date: July 7, 2019

Officiant: Diana Fryman

Wedding theme/colors: Navy and Yellow

Wedding song/Artist: “When You Say Nothing At All,” Allison Krauss

Reception: Maritana Grille

Florist: Carter’s Florist