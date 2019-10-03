onePulse Foundation announces design finalists in national memorial and museum competition

ORLANDO | The onePULSE Foundation released six potential designs for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum on Oct. 3.

Each of the six concept designs are available for the public to view at the Orange County Regional History Center, located at 65 E. Central Blvd. in downtown Orlando, or online via the accompanying digital exhibition at onePULSEFoundation.org.

The public exhibition will be on view from Oct. 3-10, during which the community will be invited to provide feedback on each of the designs.

The six design teams selected as the finalists are:

–Coldefy & Associes with RDAI, HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS sceno, Agence TER, Prof. Laila Farah

–Diller, Scofidio+Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects with Raymond Jungles, Teresita Fernandez and Oliver Beer

–heneghan peng architects, Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Gustafson Porter+Bowman, Sven Anderson, Pentagram and Bartenbach LichtLabor

–MASS Design Group, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Ralph Applebaum Associates, Sasaki, Sanford Biggers, Richard Blanco, Porsha Olayiwola

–MVRDV, McKenzie Architects, Grant Associates, GSM Project and Studio Drift

–Studio Libeskind with Baker Barrios Architects, Claude Cormier+Associes, Thinc and Jenny Holzer

The onePULSE Foundation’s 15-person “blue-ribbon jury” will select the winning design team after the public viewing period and announce the winner on Oct. 30.

The jury — made of “onePULSE stakeholders, civic decision-makers, global thought-leaders and world-renowned architects” — consists of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, Walt Disney World Resort President George Kalogridis, onePULSE victim’s liaison Mayra Alvear, Pulse survivor Ricardo J. Negron-Almodovar, studioSUMO President Yolande Daniels, Harvard University Graduate School of Design Dean Sarah Whiting, Dovetail Design Strategies President Susanna Sirefman, Arquitectonica co-founder Laurinda H. Spear, onePULSE founder and CEO Barbara Poma and onePULSE Board of Trustees members Mark Cosgrove, Hilary Lewis, Andrew Snyder and Earl Crittenden.

The nonprofit organization launched an international design competition in March challenging architects from around the world to create a “unique and iconic” National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

Last month, onePULSE Foundation announced it had purchased 1.75 acres of land, located at 438 W. Kaley St., at a cost of $3.5 million to be used as the sight of the museum. The space is located less than a mile from the Pulse nightclub where the memorial portion of the project will be located.

In October 2018, the onePULSE Foundation was awarded up to $10 million Tourism Development Tax funding by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners for the design and construction costs of the museum.

The onePULSE Foundation was created in the wake of the 2016 shooting to create a memorial honoring the victims and establish a national museum dedicated to providing “a permanent home for artifacts and archives of the tragedy and represent a lasting legacy of the global response of love seen in the weeks and months following the shooting.”

For more information, visit onePULSE Foundation.org.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.