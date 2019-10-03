10.03.19 Tampa Bay Bureau Chief’s Desk

In 2016, Evan Minton was scheduled to receive a surgeon-approved hysterectomy at a faith-based hospital in California. After disclosing his transgender status, they canceled the procedure.

Minton filed a lawsuit claiming that his civil rights had been violated, which the courts dismissed. He appealed the ruling and his suit was revived in late September.

“I feel really affirmed,” Minton told the Bay Area Reporter, a newspaper which has served San Francisco’s LGBTQ community since 1971. “In this day and age, trans people should be not treated this way and I look forward to my day in court.”

Another faith organization furthered its own anti-LGBTQ agenda in Pennsylvania last month. In partnership with an “ex-gay” ministry that advocates for the discredited practice of conversion therapy, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia co-hosted a conference “to address the challenges of gender and sexual identity problems.”

After attempting to distance itself from the gathering, the Philadelphia Gay News confirmed the organization’s involvement. The newspaper has served the area’s LGBTQ community since 1976.

While these and other stories like them were impacting members of the LGBTQ community across the country, a woman named Yolanda del Mundo began searching for her missing transgender sister Pauline. She was last seen in Dallas Sept. 14.

Yolanda says she felt that authorities were slow moving in their investigation, prompting her daughter to suggest she contact the LGBTQ media “because they are more active.” She found the Dallas Voice Sept. 20.

The newspaper, which has served Dallas’ LGBTQ community since 1984, quickly published a report on the disappearance. They did so before most mainstream outlets followed suit and because Pauline is from Tampa, shared Yolanda’s contact information with Watermark. We’ve proudly served the LGBTQ communities of Central Florida and Tampa Bay since 1994.

We contacted Yolanda to offer whatever assistance we could. That’s what Watermark has done for 25 years, and what our fellow members of the National LGBT Media Association mentioned above and more have always done. We share the triumphs and tragedies facing LGBTQ communities worldwide as only members of our community can, with the urgency and gravitas that our stories deserve.

As of press time, Pauline hasn’t been found. I urge you to familiarize yourself with her story in our Tampa Bay news section and to check back with LGBTQ outlets as critical stories like hers unfold.

I also urge you to denounce generalizations about the LGBTQ media whenever they arise and whomever they’re from, especially when they’re from leaders in this or any other community. Like, say, openly gay presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

I like Mayor Pete. A lot. He’s actually one of my top three favorites to secure the 2020 nomination and subsequent presidency. I admire his military service and respect the compassion and intelligence he seems to exude with ease. Heck, I even bought his T-shirt.

Unfortunately I couldn’t wear it for three days recently, during our first fight prompted by his remarks about the LGBTQ media. If you’re not as invested in politics or the press as I am, it all began Sept. 18.

After being asked in an interview how his campaign may differ if he presented more effeminately, he responded, “It’s tough for me to know … ‘Cause I just am what I am and, you know, there’s going to be a lot of that. That’s why I can’t even read the LGBT media anymore, because it’s all: ‘Too gay, not gay enough, wrong kind of gay.’”

It was national news almost instantly: the openly gay candidate had disavowed his people. While most national outlets simply quoted Buttigieg in their headlines, Fox News summarized that he was “fed up with LGBT media’s criticism of his homosexuality.” It wasn’t a glowing endorsement for an industry that works diligently to fight for the freedom of the press and the equality of all, two things currently under attack from D.C.

On Sept. 21, Buttigieg attributed the exchange to a “grumpy moment,” ending our fight and elaborating on his views. “LGBTQ media plays an increasingly important role, especially at a time like this,” he said. “I don’t want to take away from the very good work that’s being done in the queer media right now.”

It was a very welcome response, the kind I’ve come to expect from him. I encourage you to read a detailed account in this issue’s Nation & World news.

We examine Come Out With Pride 2019 for this issue’s in-depth coverage, finding another type of world news in Orlando. The event promises to be the most planet-friendly in the city’s history. In Tampa Bay news, we detail Pauline’s plight and the third annual Come OUT St. Pete.

Watermark strives to bring you a variety of stories, your stories. I hope you enjoy this latest issue—and if you’re joining us for Come Out St. Pete or Come Out With Pride, have a safe and happy celebration!