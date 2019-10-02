LGBTQ Resource Center seeks coming out stories for project

ABOVE: The opening reception of the LGBTQ Resource Center’s “Transcending Gender” exhibit in Nov. 2018. Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Gulfport, Fla. | The LGBTQ Resource Center at the Gulfport Public Library is seeking your coming out stories on or before Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day 2019.

The organization “is embarking on a project to produce a book entitled ‘Coming Out in Gulfport … Our Stories,’” they shared Sept. 30. “We are currently seeking local residents who would be willing to share their coming out story on audio tape that we could then transcribe into a publication for our collection.”

The award-winning center opened in 2014 with a donation of hundreds of LGBTQ-themed books. It has since grown to include over 5,000 items, offering a variety of LGBTQ-themed print and digital resources as well as year-round programming. In April of this year, the organization announced that it would operate as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Project participants will share their stories Oct. 10-12 at the Gulfport Public Library at 5501 28th Ave. S. Interviews will be no longer than 30 minutes. Interested parties can email Gregg Stemm at Gstemm@aol.com or visit MyGulfport.Us/LGBTQ-Resources for more information.