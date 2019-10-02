Kevin Beckner announces run for Hillsborough Clerk of Court

ABOVE: Kevin Beckner announces his candidacy. Screenshot via Beckner’s campaign kickoff video.

TAMPA | Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner has announced his candidacy for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Beckner became the county’s first openly gay commissioner in 2008. He won re-election in 2012 and during his time in office was a staunch advocate for equality, championing the passage of the county’s comprehensive Human Rights Ordinance and more.

“Because of the support and hard work of so many friends like you, I had the honor and privilege of serving as your Hillsborough County Commissioner from 2008 to 2016,” Beckner shared Oct. 1. “From the first day I took office, I remained conscious of the trust that you placed in me to work hard every single day to make our community a better place. “

During his time as commissioner, Beckner noted in his campaign announcement, he successfully fought for the rights of marginalized communities and helped Hillsborough County’s most vulnerable populations. The candidate cited the ordinance’s passage, the creation of the Juvenile Justice Task Force and relief for seniors from high property taxes and transportation solutions.

“We accomplished a great deal, but our work is not done,” Beckner noted. “It’s time to continue what we started—together! That’s why I’m excited to share the news with you that I am running to be your Clerk of the Circuit Court, a countywide position that serves as the Chief Financial Officer and record keeper of Hillsborough County entrusted with independent oversight of over $1.8 billion of taxpayer dollars.”

Beckner ran for the position in 2016 against incumbent Pat Frank, a longtime ally of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community who has held the position since 2004. Frank is retiring at the end of her fourth term in office next year at the age of 89.

“As a Certified Financial Planner professional and eight years of service on the County Commission, I am both qualified and ready to lead our County Clerk’s office into the future,” Beckner’s announcement concluded. “But to get there, I need your help. Please join me to continue the work we started to build a stronger, more inclusive and more efficient Hillsborough County.”

You can view Beckner’s kickoff video below. For more information, visit KevinBeckner.com.