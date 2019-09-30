Taffy’s back with a drag queen party bus to Tampa

Get on the bus bish, we are heading to the Bay!

Orlando performer Doug Ba’aser—also known by his drag persona, Taffy—is organizing a night of “drinking, dancing and depravity” with Taffy’s Tampa Trip Oct. 5.

The night will begin at the world-famous Parliament House at 7 p.m. followed by a luxury coach ride from Orlando to Tampa.

Central Florida drag queen Gidget Galore will serve as the on-board hostess, with the bus ride featuring music, games and drinking.

Once there, guests will have four and half hours in Tampa’s Ybor District with LGBTQ nightclub Southern Nights Tampa hosting. The bus will depart back to Orlando at 1:30a.m.

“I just really wanted something that was different and fun, not going out to the same old bars every time in Orlando,” Ba’aser says. “It’s just a drinking, fun, leave-your-worries, forget-about-the-world-for-a-while kind of time.”

Ba’aser says he plans to continue this event once every few months with future trips venturing out to some of Florida’s other hot spots including Ft. Lauderdale.

Admission for the event is $55, which covers the bus ride, one free drink on the bus, admission into Southern Nights Tampa and a 2-for-1 drink coupon at the club.

For more information, check out Taffy’s Facebook event page. To book the trip, email DougmBaaser@gmail.com.