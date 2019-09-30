Human Rights Campaign comes out for impeachment inquiry against Trump

ABOVE: Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, Washington Blade photo by Michael Key.

The nation’s leading LGBT group has come out in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump over allegations he pressured Ukraine to investigate his potential political rival Joseph Biden.

Alphonso David, the new president of the Human Rights Campaign, announced his organization’s support for the process set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a statement late Friday.

“These are serious allegations that, if true, thoroughly compromise the national security of the United States, the constitutional process, and the integrity of our electoral framework,” David said. “The safety and well-being of our democracy is at stake. The U.S. House is right to launch a formal inquiry and investigate all others who may have played a role in these alleged crimes or were aware of them. As the Speaker said, no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States.”

The Human Rights Campaign announces its support for the impeachment inquiry after David said during an interview with the Washington Blade earlier this week his organization will “make a final determination in the next few days” on supporting impeachment “to the extent it’s something that’s germane.”

Although support for the impeachment inquiry is technically not support for impeachment outright, it’s consistent with other congressional Democrats and the position of the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the National LGBTQ Task Force. It’s hard to see how the impeachment inquiry as set up by Pelosi won’t lead to the eventual impeachment of Trump.

The Human Rights Campaign made the announcement on the eve of its 23rd annual national dinner in Washington, D.C.