Utah considers ban on ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

By : Wire Report
September 27, 2019
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) | LGBTQ people who say they suffered shame and suicidal thoughts after undergoing “conversion therapy” urged Utah state officials to approve a proposed rule that would prohibit Utah psychologists from the practice that is already banned in 18 states.

Opponents who spoke during a public hearing Sept. 26 in Salt Lake City countered that the rule should be tabled because they contend it will prevent parents from getting their children help with “unwanted” homosexual feelings.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert in June called on state regulators to craft rules following the failure earlier this year of a proposed law that would have banned the practice on people under 18.

The rule could go into effect as early as Oct. 22 if state regulators approve it.

It would apply to about 1,000 psychologists in the state.

