Mattel launches line of gender-neutral dolls

(Screenshot from YouTube)

Mattel, the company behind some of the most popular toy lines in the world including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, have launched a new series of gender-neutral dolls called Creatable World.

In a new ad, Mattel says Creatable World is “a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. Making play more inclusive than ever before.”

Creatable World offers six Deluxe Character Kits that include a doll, a wig, clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched to create more than 100 characters and looks. The dolls are available in several races and a variety of hair styles.

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them,” the Creatable World ad states, followed by the tagline “All Welcome.”

Creatable World Character Kits retail for $29.99 each and are available for purchase at Walmart and Target stores as well as online at Amazon.com. For more information and to see all the accessories included in each kit, visit Mattel.com/Creatable-World.