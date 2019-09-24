Gay pride flag burned at Wichita home

By : wire report
September 24, 2019
Comments: 0

ABOVE:  The burned flag, photo via Twitter.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) | Authorities are investigating the burning of a gay pride rainbow flag that had been hanging on the front porch of a Wichita home.

Wichita police say the flag was burned between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. At the time, a man, woman and 11-year-old girl were inside the home.

It is in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, which is located near the Wichita Art Museum and a botanical garden.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated and a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

