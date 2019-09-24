Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus calls for impeachment proceedings against Trump

ABOVE: Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill, Vice President Nik Harris, Secretary Dave Cutler and Treasurer Adam Sabin. Photo courtesy Facebook.

Delray Beach, Fla. | The Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus renewed its calls to begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump Sept. 24.

The caucus represents the LGBTQ community to Florida’s Democratic Party. It has nearly 20 statewide chapters, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

The organization first called on the U.S. House to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump in May, following the end of Robert Mueller’s independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. They renewed their efforts because “over the past week, we have learned that President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine and repeatedly pressured their president to conduct a sham investigation that would benefit Trump politically,” leaders shared.

“President Trump’s conduct around Ukraine is a textbook example of a corrupt abuse of power—soliciting assistance from a foreign government to win an election, all the while jeopardizing our national security in the process,” Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill said in a statement.

“For good reason, the U.S. Constitution specifically calls out treason and bribery as impeachable offenses,” he continued. “There is only one path forward and that is holding the president accountable with immediate impeachment proceedings. Every member of Florida’s Congressional Delegation should live up to their constitutional duties and join the call for impeachment.”

The Washington Post subsequently reported that House Spaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump today, Sept. 24.

For more information about the Florida LGBTQ Democratic caucus, visit their website.