‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV-positive

Jonathan Van Ness, the hair guru and grooming expert on Netflix’s hugely successful “Queer Eye” reboot, revealed in a New York Times article Sept. 21 that he is HIV-positive.

The diagnosis is just one of many topics Van Ness discusses in his new memoir, “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love.”

In the NYT article, Van Ness says he has spent the past summer mentally preparing himself for the release of his book.

“I’ve had nightmares every night for the past three months because I’m scared to be this vulnerable with people,” Van Ness said.

Along with his story of becoming HIV-positive, Van Ness uses his memoir to talk about surviving sexual assault when he was younger from an older boy at church, his past drug use, his addiction to sex and how he found his calling in cosmetology.

“It’s hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven’t shared publicly,” Van Ness said. “These are issues that need to be talked about.”

Jonathan Van Ness’ “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love” is available on Amazon.com and in your local bookstore starting Sept. 24.

For additional information on Van Ness’ memoir, tour and more, visit JonathanVanNess.com.