7 LGBTQ moments from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

It was a historic night for the LGBTQ community inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22.

While the nights top prizes went to “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag,” many LGBTQ entertainers, shows and issues took center stage. Here are seven of the most talked about LGBTQ moments from the show.

Billy Porter became first openly gay actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Pray Tell in “Pose.”

Openly gay actor Ben Whishaw wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role in “A Very English Scandal.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” wins Best Competition Program. RuPaul also won his fourth consecutive award for Best Reality Host at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on Sept. 21.

Patricia Arquette gave a speech about transgender rights after receiving the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on “The Act.” She gave a passionate speech about her sister Alexis Arquette, a transgender actress who passed away in 2016.

Laverne Cox, who was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for a role in “Orange Is the New Black,” carried a rainbow handbag with the date Oct. 8 to raise awareness for when the Supreme Court will hear three cases on whether LGBTQ people are protected from workplace discrimination. She also brought ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio as her date to help carry the message.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” Fab Five made a splash on the red carpet. The reality show won awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Bisexual artist Halsey sang a rendition of “Time After Time” for the In Memoriam segment of the Emmys telecast.