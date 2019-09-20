Apple ads fall far from the LGBT tree

ABOVE: Apple CEO Tim Cook. Washington Blade photo by Michael Key.

We buy their phones, wear their watches, and use their products to drive our businesses—but finding their iconic ads in the pages of your local LGBT newspaper or website is like looking for an apple in an orange grove.

“Some big companies with a good reputation in the community, like Apple, fail when it comes to speaking to us directly, effectively,” says Leo Cusimano, publisher and owner of the Dallas Voice newspaper, and OUT North Texas, a glossy magazine. “More and more, LGBT individuals are frustrated by brands that treat them as an afterthought.”

National advertising via mainstream media certainly gets the word out—but depictions of LGBT consumers remain rare to the point of novelty, leaving many wondering why companies who lavish their attention on the general public don’t appeal directly to a niche market eager for a signal that they, too, are valued.

“When I see an ad in a local LGBT publication or website,” says Cusimano, “I think, ‘Look, they are targeting me.’ This local perspective is very important, particularly from a grassroots effort. We see brand switching from one product or service when advertisers utilize this approach. We’re a loyal demographic who likes to do business with companies that advertise in our backyard.”

Cusimano, who holds a business degree, says the onus is on LGBT media to “make an advertiser aware of the advantages of niche marketing. Our job is to elevate their brand in the community. And when you do that, it really helps trigger that sale.”

Cusimano cites Wells Fargo and Facebook as companies that have advertised with his publications. You’ll find Bridgestone tires on his car, he notes, because a few years ago, “They did a 12-month campaign with Dallas Voice. It really changed people’s minds, to know there is a company that [consistently] advertises with us,” instead of ghosting the community once Pride month has come and gone.

“They’re missing a good opportunity,” says Pride Source Media CFO Jan Stevenson, of Apple.

For 26 years, Stevenson and her wife, Susan Horowitz, have published Michigan’s weekly newspaper, Between the Lines—which, along with their Pride Source Yellow Pages, serves the LGBT community.

“Every single computer in our business” is an Apple product, says Stevenson, who notes the company’s “excellent reputation as an LGBT-friendly player” could be leveraged “so easily, with just some simple ads that say, ‘We want your business.’”

A positive perception pays dividends, as noted in Community Marketing & Insights’ 13th Annual LGBTQ Community Survey. Released earlier this year, 27 percent of respondents said they were “significantly more likely to purchase” when companies advertise in the LGBTQ digital and print media. Forty-one percent said advertising in the LGBTQ media had a greater impact on them than when companies advertise in the mainstream media—and a 2016-2017 National LGBT Media Association study on consumer shifts saw two in three LGBTQ+ individuals saying, “I am frustrated by brands that treat people like me as an afterthought.” (Fifty-one percent of respondents purchased a new smartphone in the last 12 months.)