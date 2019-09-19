Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Carlos Guillermo Smith and Jerick Mediavilla

“When we met and we first started flirting, in my mind I couldn’t accept that someone so sweet, so kind, and so handsome would actually take an interest in me that had NOTHING to do with politics,” says Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Carlos met Jerick Mediavilla at The Venue in Orlando during an event supporting the Latinx community impacted by the Pulse shooting in 2016.

Carlos was attending to support Proyecto Somos Orlando as an elected official. Jerick had been encouraged to attend by a friend as a way to meet new people. Jerick moved to the U.S. in November 2016.

“I didn’t know anyone at the event, only my friend Rafael and that’s it. I was sitting by myself in a corner next to the restrooms, when my attention got caught in the energy that is Carlos Guillermo Smith,” explained Jerick.

It was exactly two years after they met at The Venue that they said “I do” in the very same location on Aug. 4.

“My favorite moment was to hold Carlos’ hand throughout the event. We were always holding hands,” says Jerick. “I also loved the amount of people that attended the event—which was close to 200—and of course, the finale of the event, when Natalia Taylor Adonis performed ‘All Dressed in Love’ by Jennifer Hudson.”

As outspoken defenders of the LGBTQ community, it was important for the couple to highlight the community. From the location to the photographer, nearly all of the vendors for their Orlando wedding were LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Carlos and Jerick walked down the aisle to an enchanting performance of Cindy Lauper’s “True Colors” by the Orlando Gay Chorus.

The commitment to highlight the LGBTQ community came as no surprise, especially as thousands of people watched the couple’s engagement at Come Out With Pride.

In a “very public display of love and commitment” Jerick popped the question while on stage at the event.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Carlos responded with a resounding: “F*#k yes!”

Continuing their wedding celebrations, Carlos and Jerick had a second, more intimate wedding in Puerto Rico on Sept. 1.

In Puerto Rico, I loved seeing our two worlds come together,” Jerick says. “Family from Mexico, Montreal, Vancouver, Puerto Rico and different cities in the U.S. came together for our union. That was unforgettable to me.”

Equality Florida executive director and friend, Nadine Smith officiated the wedding in the beautiful Hotel El Convento. The couple walked down the aisle to Hans Zimmer’s “Maestro” from the movie “The Holiday” and danced their first dance to a hit from the Material Girl herself.

“Our first dance as a married couple was to the 80’s hit ‘Crazy For You’ by none other than Madonna. That is OUR song,” says Carlos.

As the happy couple looks to the future, it is clear they are ready to live their happily ever after.

“I see myself beside my husband, supporting him on his professional endeavors,” says Jerick. “I feel that life has prepared me to be the partner, friend and support system he needs. I see him looking at me the same way every day, every time.”

Engagement Date: Oct. 13, 2018

Wedding colors: Navy blue and rose gold

Orlando

Wedding Date: Aug. 4, 2019

Officiant: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Venue: The Venue

Florist: Lee James Floral Designs

Caterer: John Michael Exquisite Weddings and Catering

Photographer/Videographer: J.D. Casto Photography

Entertainment: Orlando Gay Chorus and Natalia Taylor Adonis

Decorator: Yara Event Designer

Puerto Rico

Wedding Date: Sept. 1, 2019

Officiant: Nadine Smith

Venue: Hotel El Convento

Florist/ Decorator: Reies Inc.

Caterer: Hotel El Convento

Bakery: Dulce Encanto by Kathia

Photographer: Fotografia Moreno

DJ/ Band/ Entertainment: Xtreme Sound; Sak Entertaiment