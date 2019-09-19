The Last Page: David Dorman, Real estate broker / professional singer

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Hometown: Technically I was born in Hamilton, Virginia but was only born there prematurely! I consider myself to be from New London, Connecticut. I moved here in 1985, the son of a military family.

Identifies as: Gay

Out Year: 1992

Profession: Real Estate Broker / Professional Singer

Professional role model: Barry Miller

Title of your autobiography: “What did I miss?”

Hobbies: Cooking gourmet meals for friends, travel, movies, music, my pets, theater

What do you do professionally?

I am a managing Broker/Owner of CENTURY 21 Professional Group, Inc. on the border of Windermere, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Gotha. I manage 50+ agents and am also the top producing agent for the brand in our area. I am ranked around No. 35 of all C21 agents in the United States. I also sing with a few professional corporate bands that perform locally as well as abroad. It’s my stress relief!

How do you champion for your local LGBTQ community?

I have in the past and present performed and created fundraising performances for organizations such as St. Francis House, Hope & Help and The LGBT+ Center in Orlando. I love to do any type of fundraiser that involves collaborating with other performers and businesses.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

I tend to go for the cover story but I also like the photos shot locally.

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

Come out with Pride!

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

I love how diverse we are and am extremely proud of the level of talent and skill that our community leaders show. I sometimes feel guilty that I am not as involved as some others, but I do what I can with the time I have.

What would you like to see improved in the LGBTQ community?

I am amazed at the youth we have in our community, but sometimes I think they take things for granted that their predecessors have done. I’d like to see more collaboration between the generations. On a personal note, I’d like to get more involved than I have in recent years!

What would you like our readers to know about you?

I have been married more than six years and have been with my now husband, Scott Penyak, for 16 years. We met online (dial up!) and have been together ever since. I take what do seriously, but also like to make things fun and I never take any of my successes for granted. I love to work and help people. I try to be approachable to everyone and love calling Orlando home!

What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to not over think things and to trust my instincts more. We often times can be our worst enemy when we let fear of failure hold us back.

Describe how you felt when you heard you were among those named NAGLREP’s top LGBTQ real estate agents in the U.S. this year?

I was surprised and honored! I am probably the last person to look at my numbers in real estate. It freaks me out to be honest. I am a person who simply dives into a job and doesn’t think about the payback on it. I am a firm believer that if you do the right thing and treat people properly, the rest falls into place, so when I was informed of the ranking I was shocked but I did do a little happy dance on the inside. I am not one (that I know of) to brag about successes and I tend to down play them. That being said, it’s great to be recognized by my peers and I don’t take it for granted.

You are well known in the community for being a performer as well. Where will people be able to see you perform next?

Funny you should ask. I rarely perform where the public can see me as the band is a professional corporate band that plays events that are very private; however, I am happy to say that on Oct. 16, at my office, we will be presenting our 6th annual “Acoustic Sunset” which is a fundraiser for Easter Seals Florida.

My band, “Acoustic Joe” will be there from 5-9 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to join us as we once again challenge ourselves to raise 21K for the cause. We usually beat it every year but are always happy to see new faces!

