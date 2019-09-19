The Highwomen’s debut album reaches No. 1

ABOVE: Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires of The Highwomen (from Facebook)

Country music supergroup The Highwomen hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week with their self-titled debut album.

The group consists of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

The Highwomen are today’s all-female homage to The Highwaymen — the country supergroup of the 80s and 90s composed of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

Their music maintains the classic country sound while covering topics such as feminism, motherhood, Carlile’s sexuality and more.

Out singer-songwriter Carlile adds having a No. 1 album to her list of 2019 accomplishments which include receiving more Grammy Award nominations than any other performer earlier this year for her album “By the Way, I Forgive You,” which features her award-winning single “The Joke.” Carlile went on to win three Grammys: Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. She became the first LGBTQ person to win awards in those categories.

The Highwomen expressed their joy on social media, with Morris writing “Welp, I guess this is really for real, ladies. 4 voices in unison, no one over the other in the mix, no one further upstage or whose spotlight is brighter… EQUALS. And now we’re No. 1 in Country.”