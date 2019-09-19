PHOTOS: Watermark Wednesday benefits PFLAG at Sirata Beach Resort

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark’s bi-monthly Tampa Bay social Watermark Wednesday benefited PFLAG Tampa and PFLAG St. Pete at Sirata Beach Resort Sept. 18.

PFLAG is the nation’s first and largest organization dedicated to uniting the LGBTQ community, their families and supporters. It has more than 400 chapters, including Tampa’s which formed in 2011 and St. Petersburg’s which followed in 2017.

The gathering welcomed community advocates and allies for light bites provided by the beautiful, 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort. Raffle participants raised $250 for PFLAG, with winners receiving generously donated prizes from Captain Morgan, City Side Lounge, DoubleTree Orlando, Dylan Todd Photography, Gold & Diamond Source, Radiance Medspa, Red Mesa Cantina, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Side Splitters Comedy Club, The Florida Orchestra and ZooTampa.

You can view photos from Watermark Wednesday below. Read upcoming issues of Watermark, visit our website and follow us on social media for information about upcoming events. For more information about PFLAG Tampa or PFLAG St. Pete, click here and here.

Photos by Russ Martin, Ryan Williams-Jent.