Issue: 26.19: 30 & Thriving

The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival Turns 30, INSIDE: Official Come Out With Pride Guide, Pasco Pride Expands in Second Year, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events

Watermark Issue 26.19 // September 19 – October 2, 2019

On the Cover | Page 23

Thirty and Thriving: The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival turns 30.

New Chair | Page 8

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida names first openly-gay chair.

Louder & Prouder | Page 10

Pasco Pride expands its celebration in the second year.

No Money | Page 12

Rick Scott blocked millions of HIV funds when he was Florida’s governor.

Wayne’s World | Page 35

Wayne Brady heads home to Florida for an interactive, improv rock concert.

Last Page | Page 54

We highlight exceptional LGBTQ community member David Dorman.

