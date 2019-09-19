Issue: 26.19: 30 & Thriving

The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival Turns 30, INSIDE: Official Come Out With Pride Guide, Pasco Pride Expands in Second Year, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!
Watermark Issue 26.19 // September 19 – October 2, 2019
On the Cover | Page 23
Thirty and Thriving: The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival turns 30.
New Chair | Page 8
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida names first openly-gay chair.
Louder & Prouder | Page 10
Pasco Pride expands its celebration in the second year.
No Money | Page 12
Rick Scott blocked millions of HIV funds when he was Florida’s governor.
Wayne’s World | Page 35
Wayne Brady heads home to Florida for an interactive, improv rock concert.
Last Page | Page 54
We highlight exceptional LGBTQ community member David Dorman.
