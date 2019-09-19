Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade launch LGBTQ shirt line

ABOVE: Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade and their family. (from Instagram)

Actress Gabrielle Union and basketball star Dwayne Wade are showing support for their son by launching a line of LGBTQ-inclusive T-shirts.

The couple is partnering with clothing company YnG DnA to create the limited-edition shirts, reading “Please Remain Inclusive and Dedicated 2 Equality.”

The “YnG DnA x Wade Family Pride T-Shirt” comes in Men’s or Women’s cut. Each shirt is $35 and available in sizes S-XL. XXL is current sold out on the website.

Half of the proceeds raised will go to GLSEN, an organization dedicated to stopping bullying of LGBTQ students and making sure that everyone in school is respected regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society,” Union wrote on her Instagram. “We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.”

You can order a T-shirt at yngdna-lifestyle.com.